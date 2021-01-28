WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross says it’s inevitable that he does battle with SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins.

A fan took to Twitter this week and billed Kross vs. Rollins as a dream match and said the bout must happen.

Kross responded with a “Tick, Tock” GIF and wrote, “Inevitable.”

Rollins has not responded as of this writing. He has been away from WWE action since the Survivor Series pay-per-view in late November as he took time off to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as they welcomed their first child last month.

Kross is currently working his way back to the NXT Title picture for a potential match with champion Finn Balor. Last week’s show saw NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar insult Kross on the mic, and last night’s show featured a segment where Kross and Scarlett appeared to taunt Escobar with a tarot card. It will be interesting to see if Kross helps Curt Stallion defeat Escobar for the title on next week’s show.

Last night’s tarot card vignette with Scarlett can be seen above. You can see Kross’ full tweet below:

