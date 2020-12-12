WWE issued the following press release announcing that former NXT champion Karrion Kross will return to action on this Wednesday’s edition of NXT on USA. This will be Kross’s first match back since his Takeover XXX showdown with Keith Lee. Check out the full details below.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross is set to return to action this week on NXT, competing for the first time since a shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the title last August.

The NXT Universe had seen neither hide nor hair of Kross in the months that followed his devastating setback, but that all changed last week when he and Scarlett made their surprise return to the black-and-gold brand. The night began with Scarlett confronting NXT Champion Finn Bálor, but she was merely a harbinger of the destruction to follow, as Kross ambushed Damian Priest and sent him crashing through a table later that night.

Now that Kross is back, is doomsday just around the corner for the rest of the NXT roster? Find out this Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 on USA Network.