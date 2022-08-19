Karrion Kross almost went into the world of MMA and bare-knuckle fighting before returning to WWE earlier this month.

Kross and Scarlett recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, and revealed how he almost trained for the UFC, and came close to taking a three fight deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“Here’s some breaking news, so Daniel Gracie is one of our head instructors for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he was urging me to relocate to Philadelphia to fight in the UFC,” Kross revealed. “Then on top of that, while that was going on, I was speaking with David Feldman from Bare Knuckled Fighting Championships and I was on the verge of taking a three fight deal.”

Kross worked for NJPW, MLW and several indie promotions while away from WWE. He and Scarlett were released last November, but WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H brought them back earlier this month, and immediately put them into the blue brand main event scene.

You can click here for Kross’ new comments on a book that he recently wrote.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full interview with Kross and Scarlett:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.