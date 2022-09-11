WWE star Karrion Kross recently joined El Brunch de WWE for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how Kross feels about his second NXT championship reign, and how he has a great deal of respect for Drew McIntyre despite his aggression towards the Scottish Warrior on WWE programming. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he has a lot of respect for Drew McIntyre:

I have a lot of respect for Drew McIntyre. I respect what he has been through and what he has accomplished and I think that he is the perfect person to destroy on television to set the tone for what I’m about to do in the immediate future. It’s nothing personal at all and he is just in the way and not for long. He won’t be for very long and that’s the politest way I can put that.

On his second reign as NXT champion:

It was very good [Kross said of his second NXT Title reign]. That’s the type of title reign that some people will never, ever see in their entire careers and for me to be able to achieve that so early in my arrival in WWE, I’ll never forget it. It was one of the best times of my career and it prepared me mentally for everything that had happened in the future. I felt very, very prepared moving forward with what sort of expectation was gonna be needed of me and the accountability of being a champion. I kind of thought of being champion in NXT as every single day you show up to work, this is going to be a dress rehearsal for one day becoming WWE Champion. That’s the way I always looked at it.

