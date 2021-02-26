NXT superstar Karrion Kross recently spoke with Daily DDT to discuss a number of subjects, including how he was determined to finish his NXT championship matchup against Keith Lee at Takeover XXX even though he suffered a brutal injury that forced him to relinquish the title and put him out of action for some time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was determined to finish the matchup at Takeover XXX:

I was really [full of adrenaline] at that time and as soon as I hit the canvas, I heard and felt a crunch. Immediately when it happened, I went to grab it instinctively and I felt something was out of place. If you go back and watch it, I tried to shove it back in. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want them to see that; they’re going to stop the match. Whatever this is sticking out, I’m going to try to shove it back in, and hopefully, it stays in.’ My first reaction [was] I was so mad. I was like, ‘This is happening right now? Are you kidding me?’ I tried shoving it back in and of course, it didn’t shove back in. There’s no way I’m quitting, there’s no way I’m stopping. This is the top of the pay-per-view. We had a Ladder Match and people flying through the air. We’re finishing this. This is what I do for a living.

On potentially moving to Raw or SmackDown: