Karrion Kross and Scarlett are already keeping busy.

Following their respective WWE departures, the duo have confirmed they will be performing under their previous ring names of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

In fact, they’ve already got an entire tour lined up with 13 official dates already being advertised throughout the months of August, September, October and November.

Kross and Scarlett are dubbing the tour the ‘Killer Smokeshow.’

Among the dates included for the ‘Killer Smokeshow 2025’ tour thus far are:

* Mad Monster Expo on Friday, August 22, 2025 in Concord, NC.

* Creep I.E. Aftermath on September 5, 6 and 7 in Ontario, CA.

* Silver Scream Con 4 on September 12, 13 and 14 in Worcester, MA.

* Scaradise on October 3, 4 in Tampa, FL.

* New York Comic Con on October 10, 11 and 12 in New York, NY.

* Big Event EXS on November 15 in Brentwood, NY.