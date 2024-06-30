WWE has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of Raw.

Xavier Woods will clash one-on-one with Karrion Kross, a man that has been plaguing the New Day for the past several weeks.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods