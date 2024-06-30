WWE has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of Raw.
Xavier Woods will clash one-on-one with Karrion Kross, a man that has been plaguing the New Day for the past several weeks.
Will @AustinCreedWins & @realKILLERkross settle their score once and for all tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/qYLSrmSWr5
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:
WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Zelina Vega
Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov
Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods