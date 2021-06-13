Karrion Kross made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with host Corey Graves to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he explained what he did to come back so quickly from his separated shoulder injury in 2020 that resulted in him vacating the NXT Title.

“Psychologically, it was difficult. I had to take it one day at a time. Just the realization of what you love to do, and you can’t do this for a period of time. That was rough, but physically, I would go see WWE Medical four to five days a week. Then, I would go home and I would research all day testimonials from other people who had the injury and I would listen to what they did. I would look up really high level athletes that were in the Olympics or in the NFL, see if they had the injury, and see if they went back to playing or competing, which they did. That helped me because if one person figured out how to do it, that means to me that another person can. You just have to put your time, energy, and your faith in the process. I would come home and continue doing rehab at the house. I would rehab nonstop to be honest with you. I was icing my soldier eight times a day, and I ate as clean as I possibly could. There were a series of different time frames as to when they thought I could come back. For whatever reason, they were leaning towards 9-12 months.

When they told me that, I was concerned about a lot of things. I don’t know how my body is going to respond to being in the ring again with how it is now. That was pretty terrifying to think about, but to be sidelined that long, coming off of that where I was in my career, I was concerned. I took it day by day. What can I do today to improve the immediate situation? I can’t get caught up on where I’m going to land and things. That’s not going to produce any positive results. It’s going to put me in a really bad place psychologically, so I focused on the day until I got to the day I wanted to be in, so that’s how that worked.”