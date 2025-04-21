Karrion Kross expressed his frustration during the WrestleMania 41 Recap show, criticizing AJ Styles for not using brass knuckles during his match with Logan Paul.

Kross pointed out that being a “good soldier” in WWE often leads to being overlooked, as he was not chosen to replace Kevin Owens against Randy Orton, who instead faced Joe Hendry.

Kross suggested that WWE favored Hendry to create a “viral moment,” highlighting his feelings of being undervalued in the company.

You can check out some highlights from the wild rant below:

On AJ Styles losing to Logan Paul: “Let’s talk about how awesome it is to that Logan Paul just won. And let’s talk about, Sam [Roberts], let’s talk about what Logan Paul represents, the shortcut. Feels so good to be here, feels so good to be in the business. Thinking about all of the funerals that I wasn’t able to attend for the last 11 years in this business. All the holidays I missed. I could have just started a YouTube channel. Could have just jumped in there with AJ Styles. Feels really good, right? It’s awesome, it’s really good.”

On how he and Scarlett have 25 years of combined experience in wrestling, and AJ Styles throwing his opportunity to win against Logan Paul: “They know because they’re normal human beings, and they actually love professional wrestling. But apparently that doesn’t mean s*** anymore. That doesn’t mean s***. All I asked Allen to do was for once to not think about just himself. Think about everybody in the back and think about the professional wrestling fans. That’s all I wanted him to do. Sometimes to do the right thing, you have to do the wrong thing. But he’s a narcissist and he had to do it his way. Hey, Allen, how many more WrestleManias do you have in your system? Probably, I don’t know, one. Maybe it’s just the last one. And you just pissed that away, for what? For your way, thanks a lot, bud, I really appreciate it.”

On advice Bill Goldberg gave him once about being “a good soldier”: “You wanna know what the best advice I ever got? It was from Bill Goldberg, 2021, back when I was in the Twilight Zone, you know what I mean? I’m wrestling for gasoline. It was awesome, let me tell you all about it. Bill goes, hey, Kross, you know what? You remind me a lot of me. I go, I think we have different styles, Bill, but I really appreciate that. Do you have any advice for me? He goes, you know what? You just got to be a good soldier. A good soldier is what he said.”

On how being a good soldier got him released from WWE: “So I decided to be a good soldier, you know what happened? They released me. And then I come back. You know what being a good soldier gets you everybody here? Just so in case you’re wondering, you want the back scoop here. Being a good soldier gets your times cut. Being a good soldier means that people come up to you and say, hey, you got any great ideas? Yeah, here it is from Scarlett. No, no, no, that’s a little too great. We’re looking just for good ideas. That’s for those guys over there. That’s what being a good soldier is, okay? Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown where you cut your teeth. We got started and not being on the card.”

On how he was told it’s about going viral and being “undeniable” now: “It’s all about viral moments now. That’s what it’s all about, viral moments. Well, guy, everybody’s been telling me that I got to become undeniable. And as soon as it happens, they ignore it and they shut it down. I never asked to wrestle Randy [Orton], I never asked. That happened organically, and you ignored it for a viral moment. And good on Joe [Hendry]. Nothing against him, but you ignored it. And the crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated and you ignored it. Become undeniable, my a*s. My a*s, you want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling, guy with the suit and tie, in the truck, go f*** yourself. That’s from Killer Kross, no, f*** it.”

Following his rant, Kross knocked down the microphone while Scarlett tried to calm him down.

Kross told Scarlett, “They leak my contract information online! I have no privacy, nothing!”

During Saturday night’s WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event, Paul Heyman shocked the world by betraying both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, siding with Seth Rollins and helping The Visionary emerge victorious in the Triple Threat main event.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier today, Heyman stated that he didn’t betray Reigns and criticized Punk as a “shi*ty” best friend for his actions.

Heyman declared that his alliance with Seth Rollins began when he handed him a chair. He said.

“My savior did not resurrect himself on Easter Sunday. He couldn’t because he was put down on Saturday and there was no resurrection, benediction, or absolution in the life of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. There couldn’t be. Let’s be clear about this, I didn’t betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people? I didn’t touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the WWE Universe by my Tribal Chief. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns’ family. CM Punk, not much of a best friend, look at the position he put me in. What a compromising position CM Punk put me in against my own Tribal Chief. What kind of best friend was CM Punk? A lousy best friend. A shi*ty best friend. I was loyal to CM Punk. I brought him back after Hell in a Cell. I gave him a spotlight. I gave him a chance to redeem himself with Roman Reigns. He puts me in this impossible, emotional, compromising position that was an absolute no win. Not only was it a no win, it was a must lose with my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. That’s my best friend?”

During the main event of Sunday’s WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) pay-per-view event, John Cena, with assistance from rapper Travis Scott, dethroned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to win his record 17th World Title.

The Last Real Champion appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier today to address his WWE future now that he carries the weight of the gold on his shoulders. He said,

Cena said, “When I won my first title, I made a promise, ‘When I’m a step slower, I’m gone.’ If you watch my stuff from 2015 and watch my stuff today; I’m a step slower. So you know what, I’m gone. I made that promise to these people behind me. Whether they like it or not, I know wrestling retirements aren’t real because there is always a payout involved. I’ve been in the business almost 25 years and the business has been good to me. I’ve been smart with my money and I will have a life without want and I know how appreciated I am. I never once take that for granted. There is no amount of money and not a check, this is a shot across the bow to any casino owner, any territory owner, any promotion owner, you can’t write me a check to bring me back. In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them. Whether I like them or I don’t, at least I go out keeping my word. December, I’m gone.”

Cena is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW at the T-Mobile Arena.

