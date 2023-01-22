Karrion Kross opens up about the return of Vince McMahon.

The former two-time NXT champion discussed this topic during an interview with The San Antonio Express, where he gives an update on how some in the locker room are feeling and whether there is any growing concern. Check out highlights from Kross’s chat below.

Says no one is afraid of losing their job now that McMahon is back:

It’s in my news feeds, it’s everywhere. It’s inescapable at this point. But the people that I have spoken to about it, like my personal friends in the business, no one’s really concerned or afraid for their job. All of us are ready to adapt.

On the locker room trying to remain optimistic: