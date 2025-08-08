Karrion Kross continues to be the talk of the town in the pro wrestling community this week.

As noted, the current contract of the WWE Superstar who has seen a rapid rise in popularity over the past several months, is set to expire very soon. Some reports claim the deal is up as of this Sunday, August 10, while others insist his contract has already expired.

During an appearance on the August 7 episode of The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, Karrion Kross addressed the rumors regarding his WWE contract status and teased an announcement coming ‘very soon.’

Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On rumors of his contract already expiring, and others stating it expires on Sunday: “I’m still under contract. I saw a bunch of stuff online, what is today, Thursday? I don’t know where it’s coming from and I don’t care to speak to any of it, but, I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re going to get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you.”

On teasing news is coming ‘very soon’ that will inform fans of ‘exactly what’s going on’: “I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported, but I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s going to know exactly what’s going on very soon. Like, they’re going to know.”

On how he wanted his WWE SummerSlam match with Sami Zayn to be hyperviolent like an old classic FMW bout: “I would have liked to have done things a little bit, how should I say, I thought that there was going to be something a lot more hyperviolent that we were going to be able to get into with me and Sami. Nevertheless, I was thrilled to be there and to perform. I was really hoping that I was going to be able to, you know, get very FMW about it with Sami, for those who know the reference.”

On what is next for his career: “I don’t know what happens next. All I know is I would like to be there for it, and I’d like to continue performing and doing my best and showing up and giving as much as I’m allowed to give. That I can tell you for sure.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the WWE status of Karrion Kross continue to surface.