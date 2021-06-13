Karrion Kross made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with host Corey Graves to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he put over the main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Kross will defend the NXT Title against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne will battle it out in a fatal 5-way match.

“I’m pumped. This is basically the Mount Rushmore of NXT all in one match. It’s the best of the best. I’m very excited. I have to be honest with you. Anything can happen as the company says, as the story goes. There’s a very good chance everything will happen.”

