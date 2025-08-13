Tick-tock!”

Karrion Kross will be telling all in a highly-anticipated interview this afternoon, as the pro wrestling star has been announced as the special guest for ‘The Ariel Helwani Show.’

As noted, the WWE contracts of Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux expired this past Sunday, August 10, leading to their apparent departure from WWE, just as they were getting over big with the pro wrestling fanbase.

While many are skeptical of the legitimacy of the departure of Kross, the now former WWE Superstar will be live, in-studio to answer all of the hard-hitting questions and share all of the relevant information regarding his status with WWE and future in pro wrestling.

The show is scheduled to premiere live via YouTube at 1/12c, with the Karrion Kross interview slated for 2/1c.