Once returning to WWE last year by Triple H after being let go under Vince McMahon following a lackluster main roster run, Karrion Kross has been sporting a different look with longer hair than the one he had previously.

While speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW star Disco Inferno suggested that Kross go back to his old NXT bald look.

“This is the problem with Karrion Kross. If he would’ve come up to WWE immediately as the character he was presented like in NXT, he would’ve gotten over. But he went to the main roster and they just did nothing with him and they put a helmet on him and it was just like they neutered him. It was like… So then when he came back, when Hunter came back, he then he immediately thrust him from that from his perception before with the guy with the helmet that was getting beat by Jeff Hardy they wanted to put him in the picture with Drew McIntyre and Roman [Reigns]. But he didn’t look that same. He had hair and it’s like we’ve never seen the presentation of Kross’ character the way it was presented in NXT. He hasn’t looked like that character and hasn’t been presented like that. So, it’s weird. I think Kross should cut his hair and go back and let’s try to get back to the roots of what worked.”

H/T to SportsKeeda