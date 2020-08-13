Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee Confirmed for WWE NXT Takeover, Fire Angle on Tonight’s Show

Karrion Kross vs. WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee is now official for the NXT “Takeover: XXX” event.
Tonight’s NXT episode opened with Kross defeating Danny Burch in singles action. After the match, Lee brought the contract for their Takeover match to the ring and cut an aggressive promo on Kross, who watched from ringside with Scarlett. Lee tossed the contract to the floor and Kross signed it. Scarlett kissed the contract and slid it back into the ring. Lee picked the contract up and opened it but a fireball blew up in his face. Lee was then tended to by medics and referees as Kross and Scarlett smirked from the ramp, and was later taken away in an ambulance.
Lee has promised NXT General Manager William Regal that he will keep his hands off Kross until their match.
The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Below is the current Takeover card, along with a few photos & videos from tonight’s opener:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)
NXT Women’s Title Match
Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)
Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title
Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Kushida or Cameron Grimes or Mystery Opponent vs. 2 Superstars TBD (Finn Balor or Johnny Gargano or Ridge Holland or TBD)
Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
And @WWEKarrionKross. ⏳#WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/yq7CiNN95x
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2020
Krossface.
We've NEVER seen @WWEKarrionKross in trouble like THIS! #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/4hD7YRHOVa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
Were you watching, @RealKeithLee?@WWEKarrionKross put away @strongstylebrit in devastating fashion on #WWENXT! @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/uG7yX4dSk3
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2020
.@RealKeithLee is ready to do this "the hard way."
All the #NXTChampion needs is for @WWEKarrionKross to sign on the dotted line to make it OFFICIAL! #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/DzobZcH7ND
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! #WWENXT @RealKeithLee @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/77LXRQT2KM
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2020
At #NXTTakeOver: XXX
… .@RealKeithLee vs. @WWEKarrionKross for the #NXTChampionship#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/s6x660pbFp
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2020
When you play with , you're bound to get burned.#WWENXT @RealKeithLee @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/5DA6Y4DTIR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
#NXTChampion @RealKeithLee receives medical attention following the fireball attack on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/s7vKOYj9rJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020
