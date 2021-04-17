NXT champion Karrion Kross responded to a fan on Twitter who suggest the Doomsday machine be the one who faces the legendary John Cena in his final WWE matchup. Kross writes, “I would be honored…And VERY ready,” then later adds, “Selfishly, I hope he comes back full time.” Check it out below.

I would be honored… And VERY ready. https://t.co/Ar6Ikwhwmx — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 17, 2021

Selfishly, I hope he comes back full time. — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 17, 2021

Following their latest successful tag team title defense on Friday Night SmackDown WWE star Robert Roode of the Dirty Dawgs took to Twitter to tout his victory writing, ““Man, these things are heavy.”