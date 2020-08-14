Karrion Kross Warns Keith Lee Ahead of WWE NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross took to Twitter this week and commented on his upcoming “Takeover: XXX” match with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee. Kross said we will see him take what is meant to be his.
“Some will see the number 30. Others, the letter X or perhaps a 10. However, I see a row of crosses. And YOU will see me take what was meant to be mine from the very beginning of TIME. I was always meant to find my way here,” Kross wrote, attaching the Takeover graphic to the tweet.
Kross signed with WWE earlier this year and made his in-ring debut on the May 6 NXT episode, defeating Leon Ruff. Since then he’s defeated Liam Gray, Tommaso Ciampa, Bronson Reed, Dominik Dijakovic and Danny Burch.
Below is the full tweet from Kross:
Some will see the number 30.
Others, the letter X or perhaps a 10.
However,
I see a row of crosses.
And YOU will see me take what was meant to be mine from the very beginning of TIME.
I was always meant to find my way here.
VIII•XXII•MMXX
⏳ #NXTTakeOver X❌X pic.twitter.com/opo4RJnaf0
— ⏳ Karrion Kross ❌ (@WWEKarrionKross) August 13, 2020
