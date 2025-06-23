– Karrion Kross, who is reportedly in a contract year with WWE, has new merchandise available on the official WWE merchandise website, WWE Shop. The description for his new gear is an interesting read. “Though Karrion Kross typically gives his target notice that their future looks bleak, sometimes stringing adversaries and unknowing allies along is his game,” the label on WWE Shop read. “Show that your kiddo is interested to see the webs he weaves by snagging this Karrion Kross Superstar Pullover Hoodie from ProSphere. Featuring bold graphics, this pullover leaves no doubt that they’ll wait however long it takes for the Harbinger of Doom to strike or make his next chess move.”

– In a new offering from the WWE Vault YouTube channel, WWE has released a near hour-long look back at the rookie year and the start of Bill Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak in WCW. As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend returns at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, GA. to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in his retirement match.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio shared a recreation photo, with Trish holding up a full-grown Dom-Dom the same way she did when he was a young child. “Best thing to ever come out of Canada,” read the caption shared by Dominik.