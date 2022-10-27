Bray Wyatt is at the top of the list regarding wrestlers that Karrion Kross wants to work with.
Before Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, there was speculation among fans that the ‘White Rabbit Project’ could be for Wyatt or Kross.
During an interview with Mirror Sport, Kross said Wyatt is at the top of the list of people he’d like to work with:
“Of course it’s Bray Wyatt [that’s at the top of the list for me]. If you don’t want to work with him, you’re crazy. I’ve always had a very strong admiration for his creativity. I feel like he opens doors, not only for fans, literally, but he opens up new avenues for us to create for everyone as performers. When he dares to do something different, it just brings more possibilities. One of my favorite quotes, especially growing up, was the old saying ‘anything can happen in the WWE’ and when he’s around it’s totally true.”