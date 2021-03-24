Karron Kross did an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on a shoulder injury causing him to vacate the NXT Title. This past summer, he won the title from Keith Lee but suffered an injury during the contest.

The injury itself and being taken completely off course was absolutely devastating as you could imagine. It’s my life’s work. The perception is that I was in NXT for a short period of time and found all this success. But people don’t take into consideration that it’s been many many many years that I put into this craft in order to get that one night. NXT Takeover 30 at the time, to get in the ring, and compete for that belt, I put everything into that moment so to have that all derailed so randomly in a freak accident it was brutal but like anything in life when you’re dealing with a very serious traumatic situation you gotta pick yourself up, dust yourself off and say ‘where can I find the silver lining in this situation?’ And I did that, and I rehabbed and recovered way before they thought I was gonna get back which I was very happy about. We’re back on track and we’re gonna stay after it now.

