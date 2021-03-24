Karron Kross did an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On what motivates him to become NXT Champion:

I think the biggest motivating thing for me obviously is to kinda get back the full momentum that I had coming in before the injury. I had a vision that I was dead set on manifesting into NXT and we lost that. We lost this perfect vision, this thing that I was gonna create for everyone to see. This is an opportunity now to get that back. And to bring something new to life that no one has seen before. Karrion Kross as an NXT Champion defending, people have no idea what they are in for, it’s going to be awesome. Obviously I gotta take this guy down {Finn Bálor } in order to do that. I am feeling very confident especially after last week. I am pretty certain I can do it.

On being starstruck by Ric Flair:

I am going to say Ric Flair. And I’ll tell you, I was a bodyguard for a very long time and I was working around celebrities in the nightclub industry many moons ago before I had anything to do with wrestling. I was around celebrities all the time, I was around professional athletes all the time, I grew up with a wrestling/ boxing family culture and we were in gyms, I never got starstruck by anybody. I was 16 years old, I met him in New York. He was at an autograph signing; something about making eye contact with Ric Flair and it was totally unexpected, I was like “I am gonna meet Ric Flair!” run up & boom I froze. And I was like starstruck is real. I couldn’t even talk. {laughs} I couldn’t believe it. And he just looked at me like he’s seen this a million times and he says, “How you doing kid?” {laughs}

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QdRb0PEcU4&t=16

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/01hgbLA2VmkXUlT7AMYBK3

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/instinct-culture-by-denise-salcedo/id1524662392

Anchor FM: https://anchor.fm/denise-salcedo