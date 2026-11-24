The Kasper Brothers are betting on themselves.

Less than a week after news surfaced that the Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) had parted ways with WWE, the duo made their surprise AEW debuts as Jacob and Drew Kasper at AEW Full Gear.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the brothers opened up about their decision to leave WWE, turning down offers to remain with the company and ultimately signing with AEW.

“A trend in our lives is the story of betting on ourselves, trusting our gut instincts, never being satisfied,” Jacob said. “While being happy and content, not always being grateful. Something in our gut was telling us, ‘This situation has run its course.’ It’s kind of scary stepping into the unknown, but it felt like it was time to get uncomfortable again, grow, evolve, and change. Sometimes, you have to take that leap of faith to do that.”

Jacob went on to explain how the approaching expiration of their WWE contracts prompted him to reevaluate their situation.

“As our contract was coming near its expiration and those talks were being had, I just trusted my gut that it was time to challenge myself again and grow,” he continued. “Props to my brother for being along for the ride. He trusted my instincts and followed my lead. When the talks continued to evolve, it felt right that it was time to step away.”

Drew echoed those sentiments, expressing gratitude for their time in WWE while noting that they believe AEW provides them with a better opportunity to realize their potential.

“I’m grateful for the time being in the other company and they gave us a tremendous platform,” Drew said. “We’re grateful for it, but we wanted to reach for our potential and we believe we can do it in AEW. We believe it was the right call.”

When asked about recognizing that their opportunities for advancement in WWE were limited, Jacob used a baseball analogy to describe their position within the company.

“I felt like we were slotted into a role and we wanted to get uncomfortable, learn to grow, evolve, and change,” Jacob stated. “Instead, we were in that middle relief pitching role where some games you got in, some you didn’t; you made the best of every opportunity, but at the end of the day, we wanted our opportunity at the plate. Maybe we’ll strike out. Maybe we’ll hit home runs, but we’re not afraid to step into the box.”

Prior to their departures, the Creed Brothers had been absent from WWE main roster television for several months before returning to NXT in September to compete in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Drew confirmed that WWE approached the brothers on multiple occasions about signing new contracts, but they ultimately declined.

“They approached us a couple of times, and they wanted us to renew and re-sign,” Drew revealed. “We took some time to think about it. It’s not an easy decision. We sat and talked, we came together, they called us back, we said ‘no,’ respectfully. We wanted to see what our potential was. In AEW, we can reach that and go further than ever.”

As for whether AEW was always their intended destination, Jacob explained that they entered the process without knowing what opportunities would be available to them outside of WWE.

“We didn’t know what was going to be out there,” Jacob said. “We didn’t come up from the Indie scene. We were a homegrown WWE product. We did Bloodsport one time, and that’s as much as we got to step out of the realm of comfort.”

He continued, “We were approaching the end of our contract and….Drew has a kid on the way in a couple of weeks. My wife and I have struggled with a fertility journey for several years. The belief I kept coming back to was: how could we tell our kids to chase their dreams if we didn’t have the nuts to chase ours?”

Despite the relatively short turnaround between news of their WWE departures and their surprise appearances at AEW Full Gear, Jacob noted that their decision to leave WWE had been made well in advance.

“They didn’t come together quickly at all,” Jacob said of their negotiations with AEW. “Our contracts, we knew we were going to let them expire a while ago, and we just quietly let them expire. We made that decision a month ago, probably more. We sat quietly and made that decision.”

Jacob explained that their business interests outside of professional wrestling afforded them the financial flexibility to explore their options.

“We own other business ventures, so we could float the intermediate time to figure out what was next,” he added. “We let the contract expire; the news broke at some point because my phone was going off, and at that point you start to see speculation and offers start to roll in from other promotions.”

Drew also confirmed that they explored other opportunities following the expiration of their WWE deals.

“After our contracts expired, we explored a little bit, but we ran it through our agent, who has our best interests, and we decided from there.”