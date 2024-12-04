The action in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament continued on Wednesday afternoon.

On December 4, the latest episode of WWE Speed premiered at 12/11c on X, featuring another first-round match in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Katana Chance defeated Alba Fyre in one-on-one action to advance to the quarterfinals of the tourney, where she will meet the winner of the Michin vs. Ivy Nile first round bout scheduled for next Wednesday’s episode of WWE Speed on X.

The winner of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender will earn a title shot against reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

