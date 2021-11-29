Katie Forbes was asked if she would accept an offer from WWE during an interview with the XeniaDidThat YouTube channel.

She has been in the wrestling business for seven years and had a run in Impact Wrestling with her husband Rob Van Dam. She hasn’t wrestled for Impact since the summer of 2020.

“Yes [I would accept an offer from WWE], that’s what I wanna do. I do and on IMPACT Wrestling, I had the highest amount of views out of anybody on the YouTube. Yeah, so I was like, ‘Katie equals clicks’ but I might be a little too inappropriate for WWE right now. That’s what I’m scared of. I don’t know but I’m scandalous. But that’s just me.”

