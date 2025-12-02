A potential crossover showdown between two of combat sports’ biggest female stars appears to be gaining traction.

As reported on Monday that representatives for Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor have opened discussions for a possible boxing fight between the former UFC champion and the longtime pound-for-pound boxing standout.

Taylor spoke with Boxing Scene about the early buzz, and she didn’t shy away from the idea.

“[Rousey’s] an iconic figure herself in female sport. She has an amazing mentality. You don’t get to the position she’s in without a fantastic mind, without a fantastic mentality. It’s just a very interesting fight. Seeing all the headlines this morning, I was thinking, ‘OK, I’m up and ready for this fight.’”

The Irish superstar doubled down on her interest, calling it the type of crossover event that could pull in fans of all ages.

She continued, “Absolutely, it’s an interesting fight. It’s a fight that will interest and capture the imagination of the fans and that’s what boxing needs. I’d be very, very happy to fight Ronda. I’m very open to these kinds of fights where all generations can sit down and watch boxing. I’m very, very open… to fighting Ronda Rousey. Absolutely open to it, for sure. I hope that progress continues. I consider it an absolute privilege to be in this position… Ronda Rousey makes sense.”

Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) is coming off her win over Amanda Serrano in July, continuing her run as one of the sport’s most decorated champions.

Rousey, meanwhile, has never competed in professional boxing. The former UFC women’s bantamweight titleholder hasn’t fought since suffering back-to-back KO losses to Holly Holm (11/2015) and Amanda Nunes (12/2016) to close out her MMA career.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Ronda Rousey’s return continue to surface.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage Update On Reaction To Paul Heyman Shoving Young Fan & Alternate Video Camera Angle Reveals More Details