Today’s NJPW BOSJ & World Tag League Finals from Ryogoku featured a special announcement from former superstar Katsuyori Shibata, with many speculating that he would be revealing the date of his in-ring return after being forced to retire back in 2017.

To the delight of the live crowd and wrestling fans all around the world Shibata did indeed announce his return, declaring that on January 4th, which is night one of WrestleKingdom 16 from the Tokyo Dome, “Shibata is back.”

