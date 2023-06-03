Katsuyori Shibata is still your ROH Pure Champion.

The Japanese legend defeated Lee Moriarty in the main event of this evening’s Championship Friday edition of AEW Rampage. The matchup was contested under Pure Rules and saw Shibata retain after connecting with a devastating Pelee Kick in the center of the ring. Afterward Daniel Garcia, who is a former ROH Pure Champion himself, came to the ring to let Shibata know he’s next in line for a title opportunity. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@theleemoriarty keeps control in your main event for the @ringofhonor Pure title.

Watch #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/mqjvnn6poe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023

.@K_Shibata2022 with a reversal into a figure four leg lock!

Watch #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/yEWnuwwEkF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023

