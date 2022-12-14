A huge match has been announced for the Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye event.

Former NJPW STRONG Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will go one-on-one with the legendary Katsuyori Shibata in a match that will be contested under UWF rules. This will be the first time these two have wrestled each other.

Lawlor competed in this year’s grueling NJPW G1 Climax tournament, and most recently suffered a loss in a mixed tag team match at Historic X-Over. Meanwhile Shibata made his comeback at the beginning of the year at WrestleKingdom 16 against Ren Narita, as most recently competed for AEW in an All-Atlantic title matchup against Orange Cassidy.

The Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye x Ganryujima will take place on December 28th from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. It was recently reported by Tokyo Sports that Antonio Inoki instructed in his will that the Bom-Ba-Ye event should be resurrected. Inoki passed away back in the fall at 79.

See the announcement below.