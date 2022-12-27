Kaun loves that he gets to be apart of The Embassy and work side-by-side with Prince Nana.

The current reigning ROH six-man tag champion spoke with WrestleZone about this very topic, as well as how he feels about potentially reuniting with Shane Taylor, where he was a member of the Shane Taylor promotions faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On potentially working with Shane Taylor again:

I feel like the cliche is, ‘Never say never,’ right. You don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. It’s funny because people will ask me about that, and then, ‘Oh, do you like to work with more?’ I’m like, well, if you look at it this way, I’m the common denominator in both groups that have held championship gold. So there’s something about me, being this Cambodian prince, this athlete that’s gonna be one of the best of all time, that they wanna fight for me and my intention of who I should be working with. It was great working with STP, but I’ve also had a dream to work with Prince Nana.

His relationship with Prince Nana and how he’s always wanted to work with him:

I messaged him two years ago. He reached out to me, and he was like, ‘Hey, I love to see what you’re doing out there. I respect the work.’ When I got to meet him in person and catch up with him, I was like, man, this is meant to be. We’re both princes, you have the Ashanti part, I’m Cameroonian. This is super exciting, and it’s a new experience. The Embassy has so much rich history in Ring of Honor. Why would I want not to be a part of that?

