Kay Lee Ray, formerly known as Alba Fyre in WWE, recently took part in a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, during which she spoke about a number of WWE-related topics.

Among them, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her favorite moments in WWE, Nia Jax being a locker room leader and having a bad rap against her, controversy she faced for winning titles and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the appearance where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On her favorite moment of teaming with Isla Dawn in WWE being Scotland PLE and title win, and the complaints people had about them only winning the titles because they were in their home country: “I mean, it has to be Glasgow. It has to be winning the titles in Glasgow. I find that one so contradicting because when we won, a lot of people said, ‘They only won it because they were in their hometown,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, people always complain that people don’t win because it was in their hometown…’ I think we’re incredibly lucky we won in our hometown… That has to be the top experience for me. Doing that with someone else who’s also Scottish and it means so much to them as well.”

On how she feels her post-WWE run has gone: “Have been in a contract for seven years with WWE. I was in a contract before that for a year. I think I just need to be me for a while. I think I need to just enjoy; gone back out on the indies and doing some stuff and see where we go from there. I’m having so much fun the past few months. It’s good to have fun again.”

On her overall memories in WWE and NXT and Nia Jax being a locker room leader: “The first time I went into NXT, the time I worked Nia Jax. Dakota (Kai) worked her in her first match. I worked her later on that day in the second match, and I’m so nervous. First thing I’ve ever done with WWE, and it’s eventually our time to kind of chat over things and I was just like, ‘Okay, so what we doing?’ She just went, ‘I don’t know. You’re the vet. You tell me,’ and I was like, what? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. I expected just to be told, go here and do this, do this, do this, and that was it but no, we got like way more than I thought. That was a great experience but, it’s mad now to think how experienced Nia is now. She is a locker room leader there and she does support a lot of the girls. Maybe sometimes we feel like we couldn’t speak up; she would always either get you to go say the right things or she just was always there to help.”

On Nia Jax having a bad rap against her: “Oh, she does. Maybe there’s that element of playing up to that rep as well… That’s what I would do.”