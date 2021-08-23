WWE NXT UK Superstar Kay Lee Ray has arrived on the main NXT brand.

Tonight’s NXT Takeover 36 event saw Raquel Gonzalez defeat former partner Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women’s Title. After the match, Kay Lee Ray interrupted from the stage as Gonzalez was celebrating her win.

Fans chanted for KLR as she stared Gonzalez down from the stage. She did not speak, but it was clear she came to NXT to challenge Gonzalez.

KLR recently held the NXT UK Women’s Title for a historic 649 days after defeating Toni Storm at NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” on August 31, 2019. She dropped the title to current champion Meiko Satomura on the June 10 NXT UK episode. She has not appeared on NXT UK TV since then.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s appearance from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

