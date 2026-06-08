Kay Lee Ray is opening up about her WWE departure and explaining why she was able to return to the ring so quickly following the company’s post-WrestleMania roster cuts.

Although Ray, formerly known as Alba Fyre in WWE, was among the names announced as departing the company earlier this year, she has clarified that her situation was different from many of the talents who were released.

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion made her in-ring return on June 5 for Pro Wrestling EVE in the United Kingdom, just weeks after news of her WWE exit surfaced. Her quick return led some fans to question why she was not subject to WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause.

Speaking with Daily Star (see video below), KLR explained that she was never released from her contract. Instead, her deal simply reached its expiration date, allowing her to immediately pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“My contract was up,” KLR said. “And I knew it was coming up and I had the decision of whether I wanted to stay or not. I know some other people got fired and they have the 90 days clause, but because mines was just contract ending, that means I didn’t have the 90 days and I was able to come and do this [Eve show]. And do it as like kind of a surprise but it wasn’t really a surprise. But, yeah, really glad that it worked out this way.”

That distinction explains why Ray was able to step back into the ring almost immediately after leaving WWE, while many other departing talents remain sidelined due to contractual restrictions.

As for her Pro Wrestling EVE return, some fans had hoped to see her involved in a more serious storyline. However, Ray admitted she thoroughly enjoyed participating with the Secret Hervice faction and embraced the lighter side of professional wrestling.

A simple perspective.

When asked to summarize her overall WWE run, Ray offered a positive reflection on her time with the company, emphasizing the enjoyment she found throughout her journey.

“I had fun,” she responded. “Honestly, like, from start to end. I got the job that I wanted to and I had fun while I was doing it with my friends. And now I get to come back and almost start again — yeah, fun.”

Ray signed with WWE in 2019 and went on to capture championship gold in both NXT UK and the main roster ranks.

With her contract now expired and no non-compete restrictions in place, she has already begun the next chapter of her wrestling career on the independent scene.