WWE NXT Superstar Kay Lee Ray talked about how she got into pro wrestling and more during a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

How she got into wrestling:

“My story is a bit different to most other wrestlers you’ll speak to. I didn’t watch wrestling, it wasn’t something I tuned into every week. It was actually something my husband, Stevie Xavier, got me into back when we were 15. When I started watching wrestling, I started training too. So it all came at once for me.”

Her advice about wrestling:

“If you think wrestling is not for you – give it a try, because I would love to go back and watch all those years of wrestling that I missed. I just thought I wouldn’t like it, but now it consumes my life and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I’ve worked really hard to get the life I have, but I’ve worked hard in a job that I love so that makes it all worth it.”

Being proud of where she is: