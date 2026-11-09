Kay Lee Ray defeated Kris Statlander to win the EVE Championship at Elite Encounters 2 on Sunday, November 8. Ray scored the pinfall, and EVE confirmed the title change with footage of the closing sequence on its official X account.

The show took place at The Hangar in Wolverhampton, England. EVE promoted the event as its first show outside London in seven years, with its own wrestlers joined by visiting AEW talent.

Ray also wrestled as Alba Fyre in WWE, where her championship history includes a 649-day reign with the NXT UK Women’s Title. She later won both the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Isla Dawn.

Statlander’s loss comes between two major AEW matches. She and Harley Cameron helped their team win the women’s Blood and Guts match on November 4, combining to force Julia Hart to submit. Statlander and Cameron are scheduled to challenge Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, the Brawling Birds, for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix.

Sources: EVE’s championship announcement, EVE’s Elite Encounters 2 event listing, WWE’s Alba Fyre profile, and AEW’s official Blood and Guts results.

Header photo: John Manard / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0. Archival photograph from April 2019, resized.