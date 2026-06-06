Kay Lee Ray is officially back in action.

The former WWE star, who most recently competed under the Alba Fyre name, made a surprise return to the ring on Friday night during Pro Wrestling EVE’s event in London. The appearance marked her first match since being released by WWE earlier this year.

Ray answered an open challenge issued by Molly Spartan, but not before EVE played into the speculation surrounding her return. Fans were initially teased when Abi Cartwright entered under the name “Abi Fyre,” only for the real surprise to arrive moments later when Kay Lee Ray made her entrance.

The former EVE Champion picked up a successful victory in her comeback bout, finishing Spartan off with a Swanton to secure the win.

EVE’s commentary team made it clear just how significant Ray’s return was for the promotion, praising her long-standing connection to the company and the women’s wrestling scene as a whole.

“Anyone who is anyone in women’s professional wrestling has stepped through those ropes,” commentary said. “Legends, pioneers, women in the beginning of their careers, women making a name for themselves, nobody has ever personified Pro Wrestling Eve more than Kay Lee F***ing Ray — and she is back home.”

And Ray won’t have to wait long for her next appearance.

Shortly after her return match, Pro Wrestling EVE announced that Ray will compete at its upcoming Beers, Brawls, and Burlesque event on July 3. She is scheduled to face Rhio in a bout with major championship implications.

The winner of that match will earn a future shot at the EVE International Championship, which is currently held by Miyu Yamashita.

After making an immediate impact in her return, Kay Lee Ray now finds herself just one victory away from earning another championship opportunity in the promotion where she built much of her reputation before signing with WWE.