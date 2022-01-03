NXT superstar and former women’s U.K. champion Kay Lee Ray recently spoke with METRO about all things pro-wrestling, including how she first got into the sport and what advice she would share to anyone who is interested in competing. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says her husband was the one who got her into wrestling:

“My story is a bit different to most other wrestlers you’ll speak to. I didn’t watch wrestling, it wasn’t something I tuned into every week. It was actually something my husband, Stevie Xavier, got me into back when we were 15. When I started watching wrestling, I started training too. So it all came at once for me.”

Shares some advice for those who are interested in trying wrestling:

“If you think wrestling is not for you – give it a try, because I would love to go back and watch all those years of wrestling that I missed. I just thought I wouldn’t like it, but now it consumes my life and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I’ve worked really hard to get the life I have, but I’ve worked hard in a job that I love so that makes it all worth it.”

Says she is very proud of what she has accomplished:

“I’m incredibly proud of where I am. I was really lucky a few years ago I got to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s War Games match, which is two rings set up together surrounded by a steel cage, working in two teams.”