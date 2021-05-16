NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about Japanese star Meiko Satomura, and how Satomura brings a level of intensity of hunger that is making everyone in the division that much better. Hear the champ’s full thoughts, including who she thinks will be future challengers to her title, below.
How Meiko Satomura makes the NXT UK women’s division better:
I’ve seen the girls, they’re in awe of her. Like, everything she says, everything she does there, they’re picking up everything, they’re learning everything and this division’s going to get stronger. I’ve said, since I’ve been champion, I’ve seen hunger in their eyes and it’s scary because she’s feeding that. She’s making them better and our division is going to be SO strong, it is so strong already but it’s just growing and these girls are seeing the potential that that can happen here and they’re taken it and running with it and Meiko’s only fueling that fire here.
Says she sees big things in the future for Xia Brookside and Amale:
Oh, good question! I’ve got two in mind, I’m going to go with two just now and they’ve got a match coming up. So this could be a really good shout and the two of them are hungry, and I’m going to go with two girls here. The two of them are hungry, the two of them are fiery and they could take over this company and it’s Xia Brookside and Amale. They two right now, I see it. I see when they pass, I see it in training and I see that drive that they have and I think we could get some very big things from them two.