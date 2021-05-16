NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about Japanese star Meiko Satomura, and how Satomura brings a level of intensity of hunger that is making everyone in the division that much better. Hear the champ’s full thoughts, including who she thinks will be future challengers to her title, below.

How Meiko Satomura makes the NXT UK women’s division better:

I’ve seen the girls, they’re in awe of her. Like, everything she says, everything she does there, they’re picking up everything, they’re learning everything and this division’s going to get stronger. I’ve said, since I’ve been champion, I’ve seen hunger in their eyes and it’s scary because she’s feeding that. She’s making them better and our division is going to be SO strong, it is so strong already but it’s just growing and these girls are seeing the potential that that can happen here and they’re taken it and running with it and Meiko’s only fueling that fire here.

Says she sees big things in the future for Xia Brookside and Amale: