NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to discuss the praise given to her by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, which Ray states was incredible to hear. She also pitches a dream 8-woman tag team matchup against the Four Horsewomen of WWE (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Becky Lynch). Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the praise Shawn Michaels has given her:

It is, it’s incredible to hear something like that said about yourself from anybody, never mind somebody like Shawn Michaels. It’s nice to know that that’s what they think but it’s nice to know that they also have very nice taste as well, because of course they support the forever champion! Who doesn’t support the forever champion?

Says she always has a good time when working in the states:

I always have the best time when I go to the States, whether it’s been for independent promotions or I’ve been over at WarGames. It is a dream and an aspiration of mine to go to the States at some point but I feel like I’ve got a very big responsibility here and I’m good with being forever champion for now.

Says she would want to team up with Raquel Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair to take on the Four Horsewomen: