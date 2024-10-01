Familiar faces to fans of the WWE women’s division resurfaced on Monday night.

Former women’s tag-team champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made their returns to WWE television during the September 30 WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

During their appearances on the show, they hit the ring after Lyra Valkyria was being attacked by Pure Fusion Collective, and they hit their Keg-Stand finishing move.

Chance was wearing a protective face mask after having her nose broken at the hands of the Pure Fusion Collective trio.