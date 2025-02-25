During a recent appearance on the “After We Wrap” podcast, former WWE announcer Kayla Becker (Kayla Braxton) commented on her future plans following her WWE departure back on June 28, 2024. She said,

“I don’t know. People keep asking me what’s next, and we’re all gonna find that out together. I shot a movie, I was filming the movie in New Jersey, the movie’s called ‘Stranglehold.’ I’ve been kind of dabbling in the acting world. I’m a big horror fan, so I feel like that’s kind of the route. I want to do horror, thriller, comedy-type stuff. So paying some attention to that. I’m a host by nature, ten years, so also looking at other hosting opportunities. I’m writing my memoir, I’m about halfway through that and want to release that in the next year. Started a horror YouTube show called ‘Killing Time with Kayla’. Just having fun. I’m throwing spaghetti against the wall and seeing what sticks and what makes the most sense for this next phase of my life. I’m gonna wake up soon and I’m gonna be in my 40s. I’d like to be waking up in my 40s doing exactly what I want to do. Y’all will find out what I’m doing next probably the same time that I do.”

Matt Hardy is happy for Ricky Saints, who is set to make his in-ring debut on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, just two weeks after his arrival.

Saints will team up with Je’Von Evans to face off against Wes Lee and Ethan Page. Coincidentally, Matt Hardy will also appear on the show, as The Hardys are making their WWE return to battle the No Quarter Catch Crew duo of Tavion Heights and Myles Borne.

On the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his relationship with Saints from their time in AEW and shared his excitement about his success in NXT. He said,

“I like Ricky man, I enjoyed my time getting to know him, I enjoyed working with him. Very funny guy and like that social media exchange we had, I don’t know man, every time [he’d] come up to me, he’d go, ‘Hey, what’s going on RN, what’s going on RN.’ You know, that’s just what we do. I’m excited, I think I’ll be seeing him soon in less than double digit days. I think he was implying what his new name was going to be, he thought it was going to be Ricky Norris. He thought it was going to be Ricky Norris. [laughs] Can’t wait to see you RN, Ricky Norris.”

He added, “I do like the fit there with him. I think it’ll be a great starting point. I said this when we were talking about Jordynne Grace a while back, I said I see Jordynne Grace doing some time in NXT — especially because I think all of the Mania programs are locked in so they pretty much have the guys they really want to focus on TV for the next few months until Mania. I think having those guys in NXT and building them and letting them be players and top performers in NXT is a good call.”

Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on potentially working full-time with WWE NXT during an appearance on the “Developmentally Speaking” podcast.

While he enjoyed his brief stint with NXT in December 2024, Bischoff expressed interest in a more flexible schedule. He mentioned that he’d be open to working for a few weeks at a time, followed by time off to recharge. He said,

“If I could create a world where I could go down for even a couple weeks at a time and then come back home for a few weeks and go back, sure, but that’s not realistic. Nobody’s going to pay me to do that, and I wouldn’t expect them to. So, yeah, it’s possible, but not likely.”

The February 17, 2025 episode of WWE RAW garnered 2.8 million global views on Netflix, maintaining the same viewership as the previous week. It ranked tenth globally and secured a spot in the top ten in eight countries, including the United States, Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and the United States.

In the United States, the episode ranked fifth among all shows on Netflix for the week.

The show featured several notable matches, including Seth Rollins facing Finn Balor in a men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, and Roxanne Perez competing against Raquel Rodriguez.