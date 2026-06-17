Former WWE personality Kayla Braxton isn’t ruling out a future return to the company.

Speaking with TMZ Inside The Ring (see video below), Braxton reflected on her post-WWE journey and revealed that Triple H left the door open for a possible comeback when she decided to leave the company in 2024 after nearly eight years.

According to Braxton, the conversation with WWE’s Chief Content Officer was both unexpected and encouraging, especially considering she was the one choosing to move on.

“Well, when I left, Triple H did say that to me,” she said. “He said ‘The door is always open here’. Which is such a nice thing to hear from your boss when you’re the one walking away. And I know I hope so. Look, I don’t think I ever I see myself going back in the same capacity, but what I when I left, I just hoped I can go away kind of create my own brand for myself. You know, it takes time because I don’t want to always be, not that there’s anything wrong with it, but I just didn’t always want to be WWE’s Kayla Braxton because I had so much more I wanted to do. And in WWE, it’s very difficult to take on other projects, whether it be time or just because all the red tape.”

Braxton explained that her primary focus since departing WWE has been establishing herself outside of the wrestling bubble and building the Kayla Becker brand on her own terms.

While she appears content pursuing new opportunities, she admitted that a WWE return could eventually happen.

Just not anytime soon.

“And so I’m I’m going to go away for a few years and just really build up Kayla Becker and see what all I can do,” she continued. “And then maybe come back in a segment as Kayla Becker. Maybe I come one day and I take Paul’s (Heyman) job for like a month and I’m now the GM or the manager for the whoever he’s managing at the time. Who knows? But we’ll see. So, a few years.”

For now, Braxton remains focused on expanding her career beyond WWE, though it sounds like she and the company parted on good terms, leaving the possibility of a future reunion on the table.