Kayla Braxton made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Braxton talked about how her time as a ring announcer wasn’t the right fit. Instead, being the host of WWE’s The Bump was.

“So I give so much kudos to all of our ring announcers. But it wasn’t for me, but I told them, ‘I’ll be the best ring announcer I can possibly be for you as long as you want.’ But I made it very clear, I’m a journalist at heart, I want to be able to be that here. And host shows like I did The Bump for the last four years. And they were very open to that. And Michael Cole has been instrumental and getting me to where I wanted to be in WWE. And when the opportunity came up for The Bump, they came to me and asked me if I wanted to host it. And then that like revived my career here. That was like the coolest thing I could have ever done.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)