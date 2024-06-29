Kayla Braxton has wrapped up business with WWE.

As noted, the WWE broadcast team member finished up her run with the company with her final appearance on the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

After the show, Braxton took to X to comment on her final appearance with WWE.

“I love my WWE family,” Braxton said. “Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed.”

Braxton continued, “I will miss you all but we will see each other again.”