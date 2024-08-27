Kayla Braxton has been gone from the WWE Universe for several weeks, but she’s about to pop up with some new business ventures and projects in the near future.

During an appearance on “Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic,” which dropped on the official YouTube channel for the program on August 27, the former WWE broadcast team member spoke about how she has been keeping busy since ending her run with WWE.

“I’m working on a ton of stuff, I’ve been very busy since I left,” Braxton told The Wrestling Classic. “I am currently in — I can’t talk about too much stuff but I’m currently in the works of hosting some new shows. I have been writing and pitching a show that I’m producing, which is right now my passion project, I think it’s gonna be great.”

Braxton, real name Kayla Becker, continued, “I’m also writing a memoir right now that I started writing a long time ago and kind of put a pause on it, so I’ve been rewriting that. I’m definitely keeping busy and getting to work on things that I didn’t have the time to do or wasn’t allowed to do in my previous position.”

The former WWE broadcast team member wrapped up business with the company after her final show at Madison Square Garden back in June. She noted that fans “are about to see her again,” but pointed out it won’t be in a wrestling-related capacity.

“By the time this airs, it’ll be about two months since I left WWE,” she said. “Don’t fear, you’re about to see me again. Not in wrestling, because there’s other things besides wrestling.”

