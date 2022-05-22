Kayla Braxton made an appearance on Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Braxton spoke highly of Paul Heyman as they got to work together on Talking Smack.

“Over the last year or so, he’s taught me how important it is to play off the emotions someone else is giving you backstage, no matter how scripted it may be,” Braxton said. “I have the most fun out of anything I do when I get to work with Paul Heyman.” “Every time after we finish, he will come over, thank me, and shake my hand. He’s so great. I feel like there will never be another Paul Heyman.”

