WWE has released a new nWo paid advertisement video to promote nWo Week.

As seen in the tweet below, the latest vignette features Kayla Braxton doing her best impersonations of nWo members to promote tomorrow’s new edition of WWE’s The Bump. WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be on the show to celebrate 25 years of The New World Order.

For those who missed it, WWE released another paid ad with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on Monday. “Hollywood” Stone Cold promoted his new Broken Skull Sessions episode that premieres this Sunday on Peacock and the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. You can click here for that video, along with a WWE Playlist episode on the nWo Wolfpac’s greatest moments.

WWE is celebrating 25 years of the nWo all week long with nWo Week. Besides The Bump and Broken Skull Sessions, the celebration includes content on WWE’s social media channels with nWo-themed episodes of WWE Top 10, WWE Playlist and other online series, plus Instagram Stories, TikToks, classic videos, photos, and more.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the new nWo vignette with Braxton:

Looks like the nWo has a new member and her name is @KaylaBraxtonWWE! #nWoWeek and @WWETheBump? That's just TOOOOOO SWEET! pic.twitter.com/iOJY6Wc3O7 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 6, 2021

