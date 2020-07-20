Kayla Braxton Issues COVID-19 Statement After Returning to Work for WWE

Kayla Braxton was back at work for Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode and Sunday’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

Braxton had been away since announcing her second bout with COVID-19 back in June. She noted then that she previously had the virus in early March, but then tested positive again in June along with other WWE talents.

Braxton took to Twitter early this morning and issued a statement on her positive test results, and some of the negativity she faced from fans online.

Her statement reads like this:

“Setting the record straight because some of you have been super unkind : I tested positive for covid late March. I notified my company and I left and self quarantined for 4 weeks. I then was retested and tested negative. I still wore a mask and took all necessary precautions but then once again, I tested positive a couple months later. This time I had no symptoms but still, I left work and self quarantined for 14 days. Last night you all were tweeting super insensitive things regarding my health. A couple of you even said you thought i had died and maybe that woulda been for the best. Guys. This isn’t okay. When I said don’t be stupid like me I meant, don’t make the mistake of thinking you can’t test positive twice. I did everything I could. And this can happen to you. Moral of the story is : stop bullying people online, especially for something that concerns health. It’s so gross and you should be embarrassed. Let’s all be better. This is a hard time for everyone and we’re all experiencing a state of the world we’ve never experienced before. Build each other up. Help people. Just be good to people. And to all of you who have lent your support, I’ve seen you. And thank you. We need more people like you [heart emojis]”

You can see Kayla’s full tweet below:

