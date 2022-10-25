Actor Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67 on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood.

WWE’s Kayla Braxton met Jordan just two days before his passing, and their photo was the final that Jordan posted to his Instagram feed.

“Thanks for the photo op @kaylabraxtonwwe,” Jordan wrote

Braxton posted a photo of the two in West Hollywood on Saturday, writing, “Not that I needed any more reasons to move to LA, but look who I just met [hearts face emoji]”

She posted the same photo to Twitter and wrote, “Applications for the position of my best friend have officially been closed, as I have selected the most qualified candidate.”

Jordan responded to the photo on Instagram and wrote, “It was truly a pleasure meeting you [hearts emoji x 4]”

Braxton then reacted to Jordan’s passing on Twitter, writing, “In utter shock and disbelief – I just met you. And now you’re gone. No words. [broken heart emoji]”

Braxton then recalled her interaction with Jordan on Saturday, writing, “Still processing the loss of Leslie, but I’m so thankful for this moment. He kept saying in his southern accent, ‘you’re just so pretty.’ Made me feel so special. This was the final pic he posted from his IG. Thank you for everything, Leslie. You will be so missed. #RIPLeslie”

You can see the related posts below:

Applications for the position of my best friend have officially been closed, as I have selected the most qualified candidate. pic.twitter.com/7Ftjhf1Wba — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 23, 2022

In utter shock and disbelief – I just met you. And now you’re gone. No words. 💔 https://t.co/5l7yYkDlu2 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 24, 2022

Still processing the loss of Leslie, but I’m so thankful for this moment. He kept saying in his southern accent, “you’re just so pretty.” Made me feel so special. This was the final pic he posted from his IG. Thank you for everything, Leslie. You will be so missed. #RIPLeslie pic.twitter.com/VBmFgFkE8n — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 24, 2022

