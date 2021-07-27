During her appearance on NotSam Podcast, Kayla Braxton named Pac McAfee as someone she’d like to work with more in the future. Here’s what she had to say:

Man, he’s funny, He’s someone I would like to potentially do more stuff with. He got thrown on Talking Smack and that was our first time working together. When you get thrown a new co-host you’ve never worked with before, it’s a risk to see how you vibe with them. He’s another one who is so good and so quick.

Credit: NotSam Podcast. H/T Fightful.