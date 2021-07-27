During her appearance on NotSam Podcast, Kayla Braxton spoke about working with Paul Heyman on Talking Smack. Here’s what she had to say:

I didn’t know Paul very well prior to him being the co-host, but one thing I realized was, ‘Wow, they’re putting Paul Heyman next to me on the show, they must really care about this show.’ You can say a lot about Mr. Heyman, but he is brilliant and I have become a much better host because of him. Being able to go back-and-forth with him, my quick wit has gone up. He’s kept me very sharp. He’s one of a kind and has helped me big time.

Credit: NotSam Podcast. H/T Fightful.